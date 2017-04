A picture of Michelle Obama rocking natural hair is making the rounds on social media, and people are here for.

This is the picuture I have been waiting on for like 3 years. COME ON NATURAL. pic.twitter.com/HF8AYpsciB — gif sommelier (@meagnacarta) April 2, 2017

The former First Lady’s vacation look is winning her praise.

Some fans lamented the fact that Obama didn’t go natural while Barack was in office, but better late than never!

Michelle Obama left the White House and went natural πŸ’πŸΎπŸ”₯ pic.twitter.com/Z3PGrirgaF — Crystal Johnson (@Crystal1Johnson) April 3, 2017

@meagnacarta @LadyCurtissa I remember wishing w all my heart, FLOTUS would walk out with her fro out — Dellea Copeland (@delleacopeland) April 3, 2017

let's all give glory to the most high for this shea butter moment https://t.co/ewamRtiYYt — Taryn Finley (@_TARYNitUP) April 3, 2017

Wow I can't believe Michelle Obama invented having natural hair https://t.co/S67E3OJjcy — Temi Adeoye (@Miss_Temi_Ade) April 3, 2017

Seeing Michelle Obama wear her hair natural while serving as First Lady… would've made my whole life — rhy t✨ (@rhytaylorr) April 3, 2017

