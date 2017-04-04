Prince George’s Co. Police Shooting Suspect Ruled Fit to Stand Trial

A man who opened fire on Prince George’s County police officers last year, resulting in the the death of one officer, was ruled competent to stand trial, according to prosecutors.

Prince George’s Police Chief Hank Stawinski previously mentioned Ford had a history of mental illness.

Michael Ford ambushed officers outside a police station last March while his brothers videotaped the attack.

Officer 1st Class Jacai Colson, 28, was shot and killed by friendly fire during the exchange.

Suspect ambushes officer outside Police Station; Officer fatally wounded. https://t.co/4LlkHTxBV2 pic.twitter.com/CyqMlszoXF — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) March 14, 2016

Ford’s brothers, Malik and Elijah joined him to film the attack. They planned on recording his “last will and testament,” according to police.

The plan was for Ford to die during the shootout and for his brothers to send the video of the encounter to entertainment site WorldStarHipHop.com, officials confirmed.

Ford’s trial is set to begin May 8.

