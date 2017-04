Wyclef Jean closed out March strong and shut down the Fillmore Silver Spring in a concert presented exclusively by WPGC.

@wpgc Thank you for a truly great show with one of the best audiences I have ever played forπŸ‡­πŸ‡Ή pic.twitter.com/JJbA43DAr0 — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) April 2, 2017

Jean performed some of his new music.

The man of the hour makes an epic entrance @wyclefjean πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯ A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

He played some classics by his former group, the Fugees. The crowd was absolutely lit when he performed “Ready or Not.”

πŸ—£ READY OR NOT, HERE I COME, YOU CAN'T HIDE….. I'M GONNA FIIIIIND YOU! @wyclefjean with the Fugees throwback πŸ™ŒπŸΎπŸ™ŒπŸΎπŸ™ŒπŸΎπŸ™ŒπŸΎπŸ™ŒπŸΎ A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

Jean also showed off his crucial skills on the guitar.

This guitar solo though 😳 he didn't just put the guitar over his head and play, did he? A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

The whole night was a blast, driven by Jean’s high-energy performances.

First he killed his guitar solo, now @wyclef just went IN on the conga. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/yeVWHffPMM — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) March 31, 2017

When @wyclef says he's not scared to jump in the crowd and get turnt, he means it! pic.twitter.com/Jiej0SlEd4 — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) March 31, 2017

@abbythahomie You definitely know how to capture a momentπŸ“Έ Great shot you captured @wpgc show this weekπŸ‘ŒπŸΎ A post shared by Wyclef Jean (@wyclefjean) on Apr 1, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

@wpgc Thank you for a truly great show with one of the best audiences I have ever played forπŸ‡­πŸ‡Ή A post shared by Wyclef Jean (@wyclefjean) on Apr 1, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

Check out photos from the night here.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter