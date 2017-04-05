‘Help Me:” Kidnapped N.C. Girl Found in D.C. After Cry for Help

An 11-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped from North Carolina was found in D.C. after she yelled out “Help Me” when the car she was in was involved in a car accident.

An Amber Alert was out for Arieyana Forney in North Carolina before she was found in the District.

D.C. police found the girl wedged between the driver’s and front passenger’s seat, according to court documents.

Thankful this little girl is safe and things ended peacefully. This is why we wear the badge. https://t.co/rx9PeKk4c3 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 3, 2017

The driver, 36-year-old Curtis Atkinson Jr., is Forney’s uncle.

Atkinson is accused of killing his parents, who were Forney’s grandparents and guardians in North Carolina.

He led police on a chase, which ended once he rear-ended another vehicle in D.C., according to authorities.

The force of the crash was so strong that the child, two adults, and a dog were all thrown to the front of the car.

Police were told the occupants of the vehicle “had a handgun and they were not scared to hurt the kidnapped child in the vehicle,” court documents show.

Another passenger in the vehicle, 25-year-old Nikkia Cooper is facing drug charges in D.C. and also being investigated for her possible involvement in the kidnapping.

The girl was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

