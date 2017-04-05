Pepsi Receives Backlash for New Commercial Starring Kendall Jenner

Pepsi’s new ad starring Kendall Jenner has drawn harsh criticism for its perceived parallelism with Black Lives Matter protests.
In the commercial, Jenner is among protesters when she walks up to a police officer and hands him a can of soda.
Many people pointed out the imagery was very similar to a famous photograph of a young black woman standing her ground while surrounded by police during a protest of the shooting death of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge.
Others just saw a problem with using protests as propaganda for a soda commercial, with many mocking Pepsi for their protesting angle.
Pepsi has since defended their ad, releasing this statement:
“This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey.”
