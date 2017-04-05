Pepsi Receives Backlash for New Commercial Starring Kendall Jenner

April 5, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: Kendall Jenner, Pepsi

Pepsi’s new ad starring Kendall Jenner has drawn harsh criticism for its perceived parallelism with Black Lives Matter protests.

In the commercial, Jenner is among protesters when she walks up to a police officer and hands him a can of soda.

Many people pointed out the imagery was very similar to a famous photograph of a young black woman standing her ground while surrounded by police during a protest of the shooting death of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge.

Others just saw a problem with using protests as propaganda for a soda commercial, with many mocking Pepsi for their protesting angle.

Pepsi has since defended their ad, releasing this statement:

“This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey.”

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live