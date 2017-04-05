Pepsi Receives Backlash for New Commercial Starring Kendall Jenner

Pepsi’s new ad starring Kendall Jenner has drawn harsh criticism for its perceived parallelism with Black Lives Matter protests.

In the commercial, Jenner is among protesters when she walks up to a police officer and hands him a can of soda.

Many people pointed out the imagery was very similar to a famous photograph of a young black woman standing her ground while surrounded by police during a protest of the shooting death of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge.

the new @Pepsi ad evoking imagery of @IeshiaEvans in Baton Rouge is total exploitative brand social activism bs 👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/YzAFtWEzDO — Sherry (@slchen_) April 4, 2017

Kendall Jenner gives a Pepsi to a cop and rids the world of -isms. Y'all can go somewhere with this tone-deaf, shallow and over-produced ad. pic.twitter.com/CEr4cAw3Ld — Taryn Finley (@_TARYNitUP) April 4, 2017

Others just saw a problem with using protests as propaganda for a soda commercial, with many mocking Pepsi for their protesting angle.

"Now just wait one second officers. I have a Pepsi." pic.twitter.com/NW0sddKOOI — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 5, 2017

"They ain't have no more damn Pepsi at the store!" pic.twitter.com/lVb8hA7Feo — malibu nova (@theBrittdoll) April 5, 2017

In Baltimore they handed out water…nothing changed. @Pepsi pic.twitter.com/X73fcxPIMF — DC Maryland Virginia (@DMVFollowers) April 5, 2017

Kudos to Pepsi for uniting Americans across the political spectrum in derisive brand-destroying laughter — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 5, 2017

J. Edgar Hoover takes aim from the grassy knoll. The motorcade approaches. He fires. JFK raises a #Pepsi to his lips, blocks the bullet. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 5, 2017

who else is reminded of Dr Martin Luther King's famously resonant "I have a Pepsi" speech pic.twitter.com/xX5h3it3d1 — Scott Ludlam (@SenatorLudlam) April 4, 2017

Pepsi has since defended their ad, releasing this statement: