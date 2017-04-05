R&B Star Brandy Leads in ‘Chicago’ Musical at the Kennedy Center

Brandy Norwood stars as Roxie Hart in the classic musical “Chicago,” at the Kennedy Center from April 4-16.

The 38-year-old Grammy Winner made her Broadway debut in 2015, playing a role in the NYC Production of “Chicago.”

While the play is considered an iconic musical, this will be the first time the Kennedy Center will host the play.

Happy opening night to the wonderful cast and crew of #ChicagoMusical. 👏 pic.twitter.com/A1e5SAqNAQ — The Kennedy Center (@kencen) April 4, 2017

Brandy first came on the scene in the mid-1990s as an R&B musician and star of her own TV show, “Moesha.” Her debut album went quadruple platinum at the tender age of 16.

You can check out tickets for the play here.

