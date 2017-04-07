JUST ANNOUNCED: A 30th Anniversary Birthday Bash!

Attention, DMV: WPGC is turning 30 and we’re throwing an epic party to celebrate!
The 30th Annual Birthday Bash goes down Wednesday, June 7, at the Howard Theatre in Northwest D.C.
The show features the DMV’s own Wale, Kyle, Luke Nasty, Khalid, Nick Grant, Bibi Bourelly, and surprise guests!
WHAT: WPGC’s 30th Annual Birthday Bash
WHEN: Wednesday, June 7, at 7 p.m. (Doors open at 6 p.m.)
WHERE: The Howard Theatre, 620 T St. NW, Washington, D.C. | MAP
HOW: Buy tickets here, or listen to WPGC 95.5 to win
WHO: Wale, Luke Nasty, Khalid, Kyle, Nick Grant, Bibi Bourelly and all your favorite WPGC personalities.
WALE
KYLE
LUKE NASTY
KHALID
NICK GRANT
BIBI BOURELLY
Check out photos, videos and coverage from Birthday Bash 2016.
