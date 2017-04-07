JUST ANNOUNCED: A 30th Anniversary Birthday Bash!

April 7, 2017 4:00 PM
Filed Under: birthday bash, Birthday Bash 2017

Attention, DMV: WPGC is turning 30 and we’re throwing an epic party to celebrate!

The 30th Annual Birthday Bash goes down Wednesday, June 7, at the Howard Theatre in Northwest D.C.

The show features the DMV’s own Wale, Kyle, Luke Nasty, Khalid, Nick Grant, Bibi Bourelly, and surprise guests!

WHAT: WPGC’s 30th Annual Birthday Bash
WHEN: Wednesday, June 7, at 7 p.m. (Doors open at 6 p.m.)
WHERE: The Howard Theatre, 620 T St. NW, Washington, D.C. | MAP
HOW: Buy tickets here, or listen to WPGC 95.5 to win
WHO: Wale, Luke Nasty, Khalid, Kyle, Nick Grant, Bibi Bourelly and all your favorite WPGC personalities.

WALE

walebash600 JUST ANNOUNCED: A 30th Anniversary Birthday Bash!

Website | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

KYLE

kyle JUST ANNOUNCED: A 30th Anniversary Birthday Bash!

Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

LUKE NASTY

lukenasty JUST ANNOUNCED: A 30th Anniversary Birthday Bash!

WebsiteFacebook | Twitter | Instagram

KHALID

khalid kt 01 sm JUST ANNOUNCED: A 30th Anniversary Birthday Bash!

Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

NICK GRANT

nickgrant JUST ANNOUNCED: A 30th Anniversary Birthday Bash!

Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

BIBI BOURELLY

bibi bourelly JUST ANNOUNCED: A 30th Anniversary Birthday Bash!

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Check out photos, videos and coverage from Birthday Bash 2016.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @WPGC on Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live