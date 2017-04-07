‘The Opportunity’ Returns to Find More DMV Talent

After a successful opening campaign, “The O” is back to find more talented artists from the DMV.

Students from local middle and high schools will again have the chance to compete for a once-in-a-lifetime “Opportunity” — which includes a record deal.

The competition has been whittled down to eight talented finalists. Watch the trailer for the second season below:

"The O" 2017 Round 1 from Giovanni Rodriguez on Vimeo.

And here are your contestants:

Madison Park – Atholton High School Tyler Chaffins – St. Charles High School Jayna Brown – Duke Ellington School of the Arts Jeyhan Turker – Riverside High School Jeneesah Tate – Duke Ellington School of the Arts Abby Tawiah – Baltimore School for the Arts Angel Austin – Potomac Senior High School Davis Gestiehr – Walt Whitman High School

You’ll learn more about the eight finalists in the coming weeks. And then, on April 29, join us for the final competition at D.C. Lottery Live!

“The O” offers young vocalists a platform to showcase their vocal skills, express themselves with original music, secure a record deal and produce a four song EP. Follow along on the journey!

