Janet Jackson Splits From Husband of 5 Years

Janet Jackson and her husband of five years, Wissam al Mana, have called it quits.

The singer met the Qatari billionaire in 2010, and the two were secretly married two years later, E! reports.

Jackson gave birth to a baby boy, Eissa Al Mana, on January 3, 2017.

TMZ is speculating that the couple’s prenup may have something to do with the timing of their separation, as the amount of money divided in a prenup is often based on five- and ten-year marks.

Some are saying that Jackson will get a $500 million payout from the divorce, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Janet Jackson's prenuptial agreement guaranteed her $500 million if she stayed 5 years. She leaves 5 years, two months in. pic.twitter.com/udHDLUsWNG — Jean-Pierre, K? (@JKavJA) April 9, 2017

People talking about Janet Jackson had a come up for marrying a dude for 5 years and getting 500 mill. He is still a billionaire. — The Almighty Xilla (@BlogXilla) April 10, 2017

