Local Rapper Charged with Montgomery Village Murder

A rapper known in the DMV as Simba has been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred on February 10.
Police say 18-year-old Shiloh Young and four accomplices planned on robbing a drug dealer at the 8500 block of Hawk Run Terrace in Montgomery Village.
As the group met with the 23-year-old who they planned on robbing, shots were exchanged, leaving one of the robbers dead, according to police.
The 23-year-old was also shot but sustained only non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Young is facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
Simba has garnered a buzz in the area, with several of his music videos getting more than a million views on YouTube.
