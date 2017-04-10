Local Rapper Charged with Montgomery Village Murder

A rapper known in the DMV as Simba has been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred on February 10.

Update: Fourth Suspect Arrested for Montgomery Village Homicidehttps://t.co/Od81uCPhD3 pic.twitter.com/TaUpvQZOA5 — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) April 7, 2017

Police say 18-year-old Shiloh Young and four accomplices planned on robbing a drug dealer at the 8500 block of Hawk Run Terrace in Montgomery Village.

As the group met with the 23-year-old who they planned on robbing, shots were exchanged, leaving one of the robbers dead, according to police.

The 23-year-old was also shot but sustained only non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Young is facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Simba has garnered a buzz in the area, with several of his music videos getting more than a million views on YouTube.

Read the full press release here.

