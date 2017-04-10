Meet ‘The Opportunity’ Finalists

April 10, 2017 4:28 PM
Filed Under: The O, The Opportunity

And then there were eight…!

The second season of “The O” — which offers young musicians a platform to showcase their vocal skills — is in full swing, and the competition is down to the Elite Eight.

What’s on the line? A record deal.

You’ll learn more about each finalist before the final competition on April 29 at D.C. Lottery Live. So stay tuned.

You heard the man, "The O" is back! Head to wpgc.com/TheO to learn more about the 8 finalists.

The first contestant? Madison Park from Atholton High School. She speaks about how she discovered music, her life-changing trip to Guatemala and more.

