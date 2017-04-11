Kendrick Lamar Reveals ‘Damn.’ Tracklist and Album Art

Kendrick Lamar has revealed the tracklist and cover art for his upcoming album “Damn,” which drops April 14.

The Compton rapper’s new album features collaborations with Rihanna and U2 on the tracks “Loyalty” and “xxx,” respectively.

Check out the tracklist below.

1. “Blood”

2. “DNA”

3. “Yah”

4. “Element”

5. “Feel”

6. “Loyalty” f. Rihanna

7. “Pride”

8. “Humble”

9. “Lust”

10. “Love”

11. “xxx” f. U2

12. “Fear”

13. “God”

14. “Duckworth”

