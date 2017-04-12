Prince George’s County Opens its First Whole Foods

Residents of Prince George’s County can officially enjoy the luxuries of their first ever Whole Foods Market.

Bread is broken. Whole Foods in Prince George's County is open pic.twitter.com/WX9kJ7uk4w — Cheryl Conner (@ABC7Cheryl) April 12, 2017

After six long years of planning and construction, the Whole Foods located at 6621 Baltimore Ave. in Riverdale Park held a grand opening Wednesday morning, garnering a large crowd of excited town-members.

The grand opening was expected to be so large that police warned about traffic delays.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Whole Foods Market is NOW OPEN. 6621 Baltimore Ave. Traffic is moving freely on Baltimore Avenue. #MdTraffic — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) April 12, 2017

“This opening is the realization that the county is competitive with the region.It symbolizes change,” County Executive Rushern L. Baker III told the Washington Post.

The presence of the organic food supermarket marks another sign of progression for Prince George’s County; it’s a step-up from other lower-end grocery stores and it is expected to bring 170 new jobs to the county.

“No one believed that the county could put out the resources, the energy and manpower to push projects through. That all changed after Whole Foods. That was important to give developers and business folks the confidence to come here,” Baker continued.

The store is part of a $250 million development that will include a town center with all kinds of homes and businesses within proximity of Metro’s Green Line.

It is also near University of Maryland’s campus in College Park, providing students and faculty another option for their groceries as well.

