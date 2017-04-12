REPORT: Comedian Charlie Murphy Dead at 57

Charlie Murphy, comedian, “Chappelle’s Show” standout, and brother of Eddie, has passed away, according to TMZ.
He died from leukemia Wednesday morning, TMZ reports. he had been undergoing chemotherapy.
Murphy made his name through stand-up comedy and blew on the scene after co-starring on “Chappelle’s Show.”
He was a part of various viral skits during his time on “Chappelle’s Show,” including being Dave Chappelle’s counterpart as he played the comedic roles of famous musicians such as Prince and Rick James.
All kinds of celebrities have taken to social media to pay their respects.
Follow WPGC on Twitter.