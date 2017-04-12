REPORT: Comedian Charlie Murphy Dead at 57

Charlie Murphy, comedian, “Chappelle’s Show” standout, and brother of Eddie, has passed away, according to TMZ.

#BREAKING Comedian Charlie Murphy Dead at 57 After Leukemia Battle https://t.co/GzZNhFcOM8 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 12, 2017

He died from leukemia Wednesday morning, TMZ reports. he had been undergoing chemotherapy.

Murphy made his name through stand-up comedy and blew on the scene after co-starring on “Chappelle’s Show.”

He was a part of various viral skits during his time on “Chappelle’s Show,” including being Dave Chappelle’s counterpart as he played the comedic roles of famous musicians such as Prince and Rick James.

"What did the five fingers say to the face?" SLAP! RIP Charlie Murphy. pic.twitter.com/1H5rQqsgzu — JMK 🇰🇪 (@JMKTV) April 12, 2017

RIP Charlie Murphy. Prince is ready to shoot hoops with ya man. https://t.co/rGKP1jqkmV — Tim Mooney (@timmooney) April 12, 2017

All kinds of celebrities have taken to social media to pay their respects.

We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time . Charlie Murphy RIP. pic.twitter.com/AAwItp5AJC — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) April 12, 2017

#RIP to my man #CharlieMurphy we will ride for you bro.. 1 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BSOk9nNsHO — Mike Epps (@TheRealMikeEpps) April 12, 2017

Rip Charlie Murphy. — lil boat kot* (@lilyachty) April 12, 2017

Charlie Murphy was such a kind, sweet, funny man. Damn. Incredible talent, even better man. RIP ❤ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 12, 2017

Charlie Murphy was a great man. God bless, we already miss you. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) April 12, 2017

Gone way too soon. RIP, Charlie Murphy. Thank you for the laughs. pic.twitter.com/RpGbFB5K0M — Norm Kelly (@norm) April 12, 2017

Charlie Murphy left his mark. No hyperbole I think his Rick James story is the single funniest moment in television history. He'll be missed — Larry Beyince (@DragonflyJonez) April 12, 2017

