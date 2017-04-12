REPORT: Comedian Charlie Murphy Dead at 57

April 12, 2017 1:06 PM
Filed Under: charlie murphy

Charlie Murphy, comedian, “Chappelle’s Show” standout, and brother of Eddie, has passed away, according to TMZ.

He died from leukemia Wednesday morning, TMZ reports. he had been undergoing chemotherapy.

Murphy made his name through stand-up comedy and blew on the scene after co-starring on “Chappelle’s Show.”

He was a part of various viral skits during his time on “Chappelle’s Show,” including being Dave Chappelle’s counterpart as he played the comedic roles of famous musicians such as Prince and Rick James.

All kinds of celebrities have taken to social media to pay their respects.

Follow WPGC on Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live