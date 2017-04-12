Wall, Beal Mural Goes up on Ben’s Chili Bowl

Ben’s Chili Bowl’s wall has been a topic of conversation for years now.

Ever since the D.C. landmark painted over the famed mural, which contained Barack Obama, Bill Cosby, Chuck Brown and Donnie Simpson, the question has been who would be on the next mural. The restaurant took feedback from the internet on who should be the next face of Ben’s Chili Bowl.

At least for now, we have our answer.

So happy to see this outside of @benschilibowl We got a mural for the squad! #DCfamily #playoffseason LETS GET IT pic.twitter.com/LXuv01iC0I — Anneliese Fish (@iam_afish) April 12, 2017

Wizards guards John Wall and Bradley Beal grace the mural for the time being, just ahead of the start of the playoffs. The city has often been relatively quiet regarding the Wizards, something Wall himself has noted by wondering publicly why he didn’t have any billboards around D.C. Perhaps this will appease the All-Star guard and his backcourt mate.

