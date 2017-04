Charlie Murphy has died from leukemia at the age of 57.

Murphy was an iconic stand-up comedian, but his time on “Chappelle’s Show” truly solidified his greatness in the comedy world.

In honor of Murphy, we’ve compiled some of his best moments from “Chappelle’s Show.”

Enjoy:

“Rick James Skit”

"What did the five fingers say to the face?" SLAP! RIP Charlie Murphy. pic.twitter.com/1H5rQqsgzu — JMK 🇰🇪 (@JMKTV) April 12, 2017

comedy peaked when charlie murphy and rick james did the true hollywood stories skit on the chappelle show pic.twitter.com/aUqfnnz1K0 — anu (@thorIokis) April 12, 2017

“Mad Real World SKit”

Charlie Murphy as Tyree on Chappelle Show " the mad real world" is one of my faves pic.twitter.com/CHCIZ8eZoC — Alise (@AliseMonica) April 12, 2017

“The Prince Skit”

@charliemurphy How Prince greeted Charlie Murphy when he arrived in heaven pic.twitter.com/L2HNDqx85e — Chris Long (@ElvisMufasa) April 12, 2017

RIP Charlie Murphy. Prince is ready to shoot hoops with ya man. https://t.co/rGKP1jqkmV — Tim Mooney (@timmooney) April 12, 2017

“Players Haters Skit”

Woke up to the news that Charlie Murphy past away Ill be next to you at the player haters ball up in the sky one day 🙏 RIP Charlie Murphy pic.twitter.com/XKkve3VPzY — I love you all 🙂 (@Mommyy_) April 12, 2017

Charlie Murphy as Bucknasty is one of my favorites. pic.twitter.com/2UH5Zp3nap — Josh Schuschke (@JoshSchuschke) April 12, 2017

Follow WPGC on Twitter.