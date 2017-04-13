Tory Lanez Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

By Hayden Wright

Yesterday, Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was arrested in Broward County, Florida for gun and drug offenses.

His charges include carrying a concealed firearm, possession of cannabis 20 grams or less, failure to register a motor vehicle, driving without a valid license and failure to show proof of liability insurance, XXL reports. For the firearms charge, Lanez faces a third-degree felony.

Lanez has made a name for himself as one of Canada’s most successful rappers — it’s yet to be seen how this legal setback affects his career.