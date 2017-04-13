Watch the Official Trailer for Netflix Series ‘Dear White People’

Netflix has released the first official trailer for its TV adaptation of “Dear White People,” which premieres on April 28.

Related: Check out the Teaser for Netflix’s ‘Dear White People’ Series

The series is based on the 2014 film directed by Justin Simien. The adaptation stard Logan Browning as Samantha White, a biracial student at a fictional Ivy League college dealing with a racial controversy.

Simien, who wrote, directed, and co-produced the movie, was back to write and direct some of the episodes, which is good news for fans of the movie.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter