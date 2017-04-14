French Montana and Swae Lee are ‘Unforgettable’ in New Video

By Robyn Collins

Last week new French Montana music was released that featured Future and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd. Late Thursday night (April 13), a music video for “Unforgettable” dropped.

The upbeat video shows the artists hanging out with Ugandan locals, dancing in the streets, playing pool and generally having a good time — until it ends badly.

Spiff Tv directed the video, which wraps up with military men abducting Montana while the Future collaboration “No Pressure” plays in the background.