By Jon Wiederhorn

Lil Yachty has returned to the fray with a pair of singles he dropped at midnight on April 14, “Harley” and “Peek a Boo (featuring Migos).”

Both tracks are bouncy and uplifting, suffused with ¬†booming bass, speedy verses and sing-along passages and they mark his first appearance since Kyle’s “iSpy” and Katy Perry’s “Chained to the Rhythm remix.”