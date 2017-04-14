REPORT: D.C. Employee Fired After Convicted Sex Offender Drives Bus

A convicted sex offender was permitted to drive District of Columbia Public School buses for a week in March, according to WJLA.

A human resources staffer has lost their job because of the lapse, and more people may join the staffer, WJLA reports.

The Office of the State Superintendent of Education says that they immediately removed the man as a bus driver once they learned that he did not have “proper credentials.”

He had driven bus routes from from March 15 to March 21.

The man had been convicted of attempted misdemeanor sexual assault, according to WJLA.

The Office of the State Superintendent of Education released a statement regarding the matter Friday, read it below:

OSSE is continuing to investigate this matter. However, based on what we know currently, we have no reason to believe that this individual had inappropriate contact with any of the students who were on the buses upon which he operated. All families of students identified through our investigation, 22 in total, have been notified of the matter in writing.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter