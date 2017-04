Carmelo and La La Anthony have separated, TMZ reports.

The two are apparently living separately with La La moving into her own place in NYC recently, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports that recent drama among Carmelo and the Knicks didn’t help the situation.

The two are split but remain amicable, co-parenting their son Kiyan as recently as last weekend.

