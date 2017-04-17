Chris Brown’s Verizon Center Show Changed Due to Caps Conflict

When the Washington Capital’s playoff schedule was released, many were quick to point that there would be a scheduling conflict if the Caps didn’t sweep the Maple Leafs.

When the Caps lost game 2 at home, that scheduling conflict came to fruition. Now, Live Nation has provided clarity for nervous Caps and Breezy fans.

Chris Browns “The Party Tour” performance has been changed from Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23rd.

Read the full release below:

Monday, April 17, 2017 – Washington, DC – Chris Brown, The Party Tour concert originally scheduled for Friday, April 21, at Verizon Center has been rescheduled for Sunday, April 23, to allow for Game 5 between the Washington Capitals and theToronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the NHL playoffs. Tickets purchased for the original April 21 show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Fans wishing to purchase tickets may do so at livenation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, the Verizon Center Box Office or charge by phone (800) 745‐3000. Refunds, if required, will be available at the original point of purchase.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: http://www.livenation.com

Follow @WPGC on Twitter