Here Are the DMV Post Offices Open Late for Tax Day

April 17, 2017 9:33 AM
Rushing to file your taxes in time? You’re in luck. There are a handful of post offices in the D.C. area staying open just a little bit later than usual for tax procrastinators.

District

Open until 7 p.m. (last collection at 6:30 p.m.)

2 Massachusetts Ave. NE
Washington, D.C. 20002
Phone: 202-636-1259

Keep in mind, most post offices in the District close by 6 p.m.

Maryland

Open until 6 p.m. 

Columbia Post Office
6801 Oak Hall Lane, Columbia, Md.

Frederick Post Office
201 East Patrick Street, Frederick, Md.

White Flint Mall
11301 Rockvile Pike Kensington, Md

Open until 7 p.m.

900 E. Fayette St. Room 118
Baltimore, Md. 21233

16501 Shady Grove Road
Gaithersburg, Md. 20898

Open until 8 p.m. 

CPU Cradlerock
6810 Cradlerock Way
Columbia , Md.

Virginia

Open until 6 p.m.

Alexandria Post Office
1100 Wythe Street, Alexandria, Va.

Ashburn Post Office
44715 Prentice Drive, Dulles

Chantilly Post Office
4410 Brookfield Corporate Drive, Chantilly, Va.

Herndon Post Office
590 Groove Street, Herndon, Va.

Sterling Potomac Falls Post Office
46164 Westlake Drive, Potomac Falls, Va.

Prince William Branch Post Office
3360 Post Office Road, Woodbridge, Va.

Winchester Post Office
340 N Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester, Va.

Open until 8 p.m.

Merrifield Post Office
8409 Lee Hwy
Merrifield, Va.

Listen Live