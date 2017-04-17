Here Are the DMV Post Offices Open Late for Tax Day

Rushing to file your taxes in time? You’re in luck. There are a handful of post offices in the D.C. area staying open just a little bit later than usual for tax procrastinators.

District

Open until 7 p.m. (last collection at 6:30 p.m.)

2 Massachusetts Ave. NE

Washington, D.C. 20002

Phone: 202-636-1259

Keep in mind, most post offices in the District close by 6 p.m.

Maryland

Open until 6 p.m.

Columbia Post Office

6801 Oak Hall Lane, Columbia, Md.

Frederick Post Office

201 East Patrick Street, Frederick, Md.

White Flint Mall

11301 Rockvile Pike Kensington, Md

Open until 7 p.m.

900 E. Fayette St. Room 118

Baltimore, Md. 21233

16501 Shady Grove Road

Gaithersburg, Md. 20898

Open until 8 p.m.

CPU Cradlerock

6810 Cradlerock Way

Columbia , Md.

Virginia

Open until 6 p.m.

Alexandria Post Office

1100 Wythe Street, Alexandria, Va.

Ashburn Post Office

44715 Prentice Drive, Dulles

Chantilly Post Office

4410 Brookfield Corporate Drive, Chantilly, Va.

Herndon Post Office

590 Groove Street, Herndon, Va.

Sterling Potomac Falls Post Office

46164 Westlake Drive, Potomac Falls, Va.

Prince William Branch Post Office

3360 Post Office Road, Woodbridge, Va.

Winchester Post Office

340 N Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester, Va.

Open until 8 p.m.

Merrifield Post Office

8409 Lee Hwy

Merrifield, Va.

