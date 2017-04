If you aren’t following Tina Knowles on Instagram, now might be a good time to start.

Not only is she the mother of Beyoncé, but she also gives fans a look at Destiny’s Child reunions they may have never have seen without her Insta.

This is fun! Go to bed Tina 😀 A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:32pm PDT

3/4th of my girls❤️ Missing 1/4 at Cochella😌 My Solo❤️❤️Bianca A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

As you can see, Kelly Rowland joined the Knowles family for their Easter celebration.

Mrs. Lawson documented much of the celebration but also left more to be desired.

Easter memories❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Apr 16, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Maybe Michelle Williams joins next time?

