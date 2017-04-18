Listen to D.C. Rapper Styme’s Wizards Playoffs Anthem ‘Beast Mode’

D.C. rapper Styme has dropped a Wizards playoff anthem called “Beast Mode,” featuring Kid Official.

It’s the third season in a row the Wizards fan has put out a song for his home team.

“Right now, the way the team is playing, it’s time to turn it up a notch.” Styme told WTOP. “It’s time for our whole team to go into Beast Mode because it’s the playoffs.”

Last year, the rapper recorded “DC Rising” for the Wiz, who failed to make the playoffs.

