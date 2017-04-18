Watch Kendrick Lamar’s Video for ‘DNA,’ Starring Don Cheadle

Kendrick Lamar has dropped a new video for “DNA,” one of the standout tracks on new album “DAMN.”

Don Cheadle stars in the video alongside Kendrick. The actor and rapper spit verses at each other in an interrogation room.

If the end of the song sounds unfamiliar here, that’s because the video features a new outro not found on the album version of the song. And Schoolboy Q makes an appearance at the end of the video.

Check out Kendrick’s latest below.

(Warning: This video contains explicit language. Viewer discretion is advised.)

