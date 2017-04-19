Md. Bus Driver Fights Man on Crutches After Heated Confrontation (WATCH)

A Maryland man and a Montgomery County Ride On bus driver got into a physical altercation after their intense argument escalated.

In a video obtained by Fox 5 D.C. ,the passenger, Brian Betancur, and the driver, Leslie St. Lewis, argue for a short time. Betancur appears to be shouting profanities at the bus driver before walking away.

When Betancur turns his away from St. Lewis, St. Lewis kicks him in the back. Betcancur then turns around and the fight ensues.

Montgomery County Department of Transportation spokesperson Esther Bowring told Fox 5 that St. Lewis is still employed as the incident is under investigation. He is not currently driving, Bowring said.

Betancur told Fox 5 that he was angry because he had been waiting for the bus for 45 minutes and thought the driver was going to skip his stop.

Betancur was frustrated because he to run down the bus on a bum leg.

When Betancur got on the bus, he asked St. Lewis for his name, St. Lewis refused to give it. That’s when the argument and fight ensued.

A witness who didn’t want to be identified said although he thought both men were being disrespectful, he didn’t want St. Lewis to lose his job.

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation has released a statement to Fox 5:

The safety of Ride On’s passengers and our employees is paramount. Ride On is fully investigating this disturbing incident and will take appropriate disciplinary action when the investigation is complete. As this is a personnel matter, we cannot comment further on the details.

