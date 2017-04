Nicki Minaj has released the music video for “No Frauds,” featuring Lil Wayne and Drake.

Covered in jewels and sitting on a throne, Queen Nicki reigns over London in the video for her Remy Ma diss track.

Can you spot the woman in the video who looks like Remy Ma?

