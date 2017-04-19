Serena Williams Is Pregnant! (Photo)

April 19, 2017 11:40 AM
Serena Williams is pregnant! The 35-year-old tennis star announced she’s expecting on Snapchat Wednesday.

Williams posted a photo of her baby bump with the caption “20 Weeks.”

A BuzzFeed reporter first sounded the alarm with a tweet of the screenshot.

She deleted the Snapchat a few minutes later.

As many have pointed out on social media, this means Williams won this year’s Australian Open while pregnant.

Williams is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. She announced the engagement back in December.

