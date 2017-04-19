Serena Williams Is Pregnant! (Photo)

Serena Williams is pregnant! The 35-year-old tennis star announced she’s expecting on Snapchat Wednesday.
Williams posted a photo of her baby bump with the caption “20 Weeks.”
A BuzzFeed reporter first sounded the alarm with a tweet of the screenshot.
She deleted the Snapchat a few minutes later.
As many have pointed out on social media, this means Williams won this year’s Australian Open while pregnant.
Williams is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. She announced the engagement back in December.
