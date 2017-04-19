Serena Williams Is Pregnant! (Photo)

Serena Williams is pregnant! The 35-year-old tennis star announced she’s expecting on Snapchat Wednesday.

Williams posted a photo of her baby bump with the caption “20 Weeks.”

A BuzzFeed reporter first sounded the alarm with a tweet of the screenshot.

Serena Williams is pregnant!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/u2RfhSzlcB — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 19, 2017

She deleted the Snapchat a few minutes later.

As many have pointed out on social media, this means Williams won this year’s Australian Open while pregnant.

Williams is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. She announced the engagement back in December.

Serena Williams was pregnant when she won her 23rd grand slam tournament at the Australian Open. And did not drop ONE SET. Let that sink in. — 23RENA (@noelleharmony) April 19, 2017

LOYALTY ROYALTY INSIDE MY DNA https://t.co/y3NOxw328H — Jenna //\ Wortham (@jennydeluxe) April 19, 2017

Congrats to Serena Williams' unborn child and future Grand Slam record holder — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) April 19, 2017

Their kids are about to have the BEST playdates. pic.twitter.com/fiBDLlxlOk — Michael Blackmon (@blackmon) April 19, 2017

Serena Williams was pregnant when she won the Australia Open in Jan. but I cant even get out of bed when I'm on my period. Sis is superwoman — Taryn Finley (@_TARYNitUP) April 19, 2017

Serena Williams' belly at 20 weeks = me after two slices of pizza — Danielle Henderson (@knottyyarn) April 19, 2017

