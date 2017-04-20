Beyoncé Homage Featured in ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Trailer

By Robyn Collins

Netflix has just shared a new trailer for season three of their Tina Fey-Robert Carlock series, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and it contains a nod to Beyoncé.

During the trailer, Tituss Andromedon (played by Titus Burgess) delivers an homage to Queen Bey’s “Hold Up,” video that’s pretty classic.

The clip also shows the title character, played by Ellie Kemper, preparing to start her college education. Meanwhile, Lilian (Carol Kane) deals with a break-up with Robert (Fred Armisen), and Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) celebrates Kimmy’s change in marital status.

The trailer also features an appearance from Jon Hamm, who plays cult leader Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne.

The latest season of the show will arrive on Netflix on May 19. Check out the trailer: