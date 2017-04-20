Talib Kweli & The Pharcyde to Headline National Cannabis Festival

April 20, 2017 4:03 PM
The National Cannabis Festival is back for its second year, and the lineup is lit! The festival goes down at noon on Saturday at RFK Stadium.

Talib Kweli, The Pharcyde, Backyard Band, Kenyatta Hill, Empresarios, and more are performing at the homegrown event.

According to the website, the festival “brings together activists, business owners and enthusiasts to celebrate the spirit of the movement while enjoying a full day of music, education sessions, wellness, art, activism, and culture.”

Attendees can buy swag like grower’s gear, art, wellness products and more from more than 60 vendors. There’s also a “Munchies Court” for anyone looking for ribs, pizza, chicken and waffles, etc.

Keynote speakers include former Green Party presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein, Councilmember-at-Large David Grosso (DC) and Representative Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC).

Festival sponsor and Adams Morgan hydroponics shop Wash Hydro will be posted up at the Wash Hydro Growers Corner, where D.C. residents curious about growing their own weed can talk to experts and participate in activities like “Grow Your Own 101.”

Keep in mind, even at a weed festival, it’s still illegal to smoke in public places like stadiums, streets, parks or parking lots.

General Admission tickets are $35 each, or you can opt for the VIP Annual Membership for $255. Get your tickets here.

