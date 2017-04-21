Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’ Expected to Set 2017 High in First Week Sales

April 21, 2017 2:07 PM
Filed Under: damn, kendrick lamar

Most respect Kendrick Lamar as the top rapper in the game, now the album sale numbers align with this sentiment.

Kendrick’s album “DAMN.” is expected to sell more than 520,000 units in its first week, the highest of the year, beating Drake’s previous high of 505,000 units sold for the debut of “More Life.”

“DAMN.” is expected to set Kendrick’s career-high in first week sales as well as traditional album sales.

Kendrick’s previous high in first week sales was 324,000 copies on his 2015 release of “To Pimp a Butterfly.”

The album is expected to move 330,000 traditional album sales which would surpass the previous high for the year which was Ed Sheeran’s “Divide” with 322,000 copies sold in the first week.

(h/t Billboard )

