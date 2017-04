Riding high on the incredible success of his latest album “DAMN.”, Kendrick Lamar has shared the dates for his upcoming tour.

Related: Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’ Expected to Set 2017 High in First Week Sales

“The DAMN. Tour” features Travis Scott and D.R.A.M., and hits Washington, D.C., July 21.

Check out the dates below.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter