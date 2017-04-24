Teen Honors Black Lives Lost to Police with Prom Dress (PHOTOS)

Prom season is upon and one teenager used her dress to make a political statement, according to Vibe Magazine.

17-year-old Milan Bolden-Morris, of Cardinal-Newman High School in Florida, wore a customized dress to her prom that showed the faces of several unarmed black men and women who were shot and killed by police.

Mr. & Mrs. Spliff 😂❤️ Thank you Cry for taking me 😘 Everyone looked so beautiful last night. @terrencetorrence A post shared by Mimi 💖🏀 (@_milan23_) on Apr 22, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

Bolden-Morris’ dress shows the faces of Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice and several others.

The gesture quickly picked up steam on the internet– she gathered more than 18,000 likes between her two posts on Instagram.

Internet blogs also posted Bolden-Morris’ photos. The post below by The Shade Room pulled in more than 300,000 likes.

#TSRSickPick: Her prom dress is honoring black lives lost to police brutality! Thoughts, #Roommates? #TSRPromQueenz #BlackLivesMatter via. @_milan23_ A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 21, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

