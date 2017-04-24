Teen Honors Black Lives Lost to Police with Prom Dress (PHOTOS)

Prom season is upon and one teenager used her dress to make a political statement, according to Vibe Magazine.
17-year-old Milan Bolden-Morris, of Cardinal-Newman High School in Florida, wore a customized dress to her prom that showed the faces of several unarmed black men and women who were shot and killed by police.
Yes I'm black. Yes I'm 17. Yes GOD is using me to convey a message that's bigger than me. #AllLivesMatter❤️ #BlackLivesMatter #MoveWithPurpose @oprah @steveharvey.tv @beyonce @chrisbrownofficial @badgalriri @tylerperry @kolyon @terrencetorrence @champagnepapi @liltunechi @bigsean @richforever @colinsmith23 @aliciakeys @kendricklamar @realcoleworld @kingjames
Bolden-Morris’ dress shows the faces of Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice and several others.
The gesture quickly picked up steam on the internet– she gathered more than 18,000 likes between her two posts on Instagram.
Internet blogs also posted Bolden-Morris’ photos. The post below by The Shade Room pulled in more than 300,000 likes.
