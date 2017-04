The days of renting a limousine for prom being a flex are OVER. The teens attending prom 2017 have turned stunting into a habit–from extravagant outfits, to luxurious rides.

A lot of people have taken to Twitter to point the glaring difference between old school prom and prom nowadays.

Peep the hardest stunts and funniest tweets:

Class of 2017 gotta be the richest class to ever go to prom pic.twitter.com/RHix05EMWy — El Guwopo (@JackedYoTweets) April 24, 2017

Prom in 2011 vs Prom in 2017 pic.twitter.com/KH0kwUkLXy — Rev. Dunn (@ericvdunn) April 24, 2017

financial aid to class of 2017 after seeing y'all's prom fits. pic.twitter.com/frbqnaxbjZ — SeaSea (@CeceTMach) April 24, 2017

Me at my prom in '08 vs kids today at prom pic.twitter.com/VjeijIbWMf — Stace Boogie (@StaceyThaGreat) April 24, 2017

10th graders working doubles rn saving up for prom 2k19. They taking Jets to that hoe — Ki Sweat (@Simbaki_) April 24, 2017

This kids so rich they done brought 2pac back for prom https://t.co/7IcKUvVj8v — CIVIL (@CIVIL_NY) April 24, 2017

Ted Baker suit jacket & pants: $1,095

Armani shirt: $295

Magnanni shoes: $325

Lagos ankle bracelet: $750

My lady: PRICELESS#Prom2k17 pic.twitter.com/jl5EKrBB11 — lil Whit ひ (@ImWhitdat) April 23, 2017

Prom ain't even the same no more, it's just a flex competition now — M A C C 🏄🏾 (@DonteMacc) April 24, 2017

Prom is deadass one night some of these kids will get to stunt and feel fancy…probably ever. Stop hating and let them have this — Super Supportive Dad (@ILLCapitano94) April 24, 2017

All these kids going to prom this year look rich as fuck! — ASAP Kawaii (@KREAYSHAWN) April 24, 2017

