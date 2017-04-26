Bill Cosby’s Daughter Says He’s ‘Not Abusive, Violent or a Rapist’

April 26, 2017
Filed Under: bill cosby, comedy, Evin Cosby, sexual assault

Bill Cosby’s daughter Evin is speaking out in defense of the comedian ahead of his sexual assault trial in June.

In a statement shared on Facebook and in Black Press USA, Evin Cosby writes that her father “loves and respects women.”

“He is not abusive, violent or a rapist,” she says, acknowledging that he did have affairs, but her parents have moved on.

“The harsh and hurtful accusations of things that supposedly happened 40 or 50 years ago,” she continues, “and that have been carelessly repeated as truth without allowing my dad to defend himself and without requiring proof, has punished not just my dad but every one of us.”

The comedian is charged with drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in 2004. He’s pleaded not guilty, and the trial is set to begin near Philadelphia with jury selection next month, AP reports.

There are dozens of other women who have made similar accusations against the comedian.

Cosby recently announced he’s planning to return to comedy, and also revealed he’s completely blind.

