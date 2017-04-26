D.C. Sees Largest Increase of Black Homeowners in US, Report Shows

The District has seen the largest increase in black homeownership in the country, according to a study conducted by Trulia.

Trulia, an online residential real estate site, took a look at how homeownership has improved for blacks and Latinos since the the Fair Housing Act of 1968.

The Fair Housing Act of 1968 was designed to prohibit discrimination in the sale and rental of homes based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin.

Homeownership increased 9.6 percentage points in Washington, D.C, the most for black-owned households in the country from 1990 to 2015.

Photo Credit: Trulia

Latino homeownership saw a 10 percent increase in D.C., the fifth highest increase across the country among the demographic.

Rockville also cracked the top 10, ranking sixth with an eight percent increase in homeownership.

Only a few metro areas such as Washington, D.C., Fairfield County, Conn., and Worcester, Mass., saw increases in homeownership for both black and Latino households.

Areas such as Michigan and Ohio saw the biggest decreases in black homeowners after being hit hard by the housing crisis.

Read the full report here.

(h/t DCist)

Follow @WPGC on Twitter