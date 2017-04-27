Here’s the Walk-Up Music for Each Top NFL Draft Pick

The 2017 NFL Draft is here, and so is the pageantry that goes with it. By the end of the weekend, 256 young men will have heard their names called, with dozens more getting the phone call as free agents shortly after the draft ends.

But for a select few, when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reads their name, a song of their choice will be played on location in Philadelphia. According to NFL.com’s Dan Hanzus, here is a complete list of those songs for players who will be sitting in the green room tonight:

Jamal Adams: “Married To The Game,” Future

Jonathan Allen: “Tonight,” John Legend

Chidobe Awuzie: “1er Gaou,,” Magic System

Derek Barnett: “Off The Top,” Yo Gotti

Garett Bolles: “All Above It,” Maino feat. T-Pain

Corey Davis: “High Demand,” Future

Leonard Fournette: “The Art of Hustle,” Yo Gotti

Adoree Jackson: “Can’t Have Everything,” Drake

Kevin King: “Crew,” Goldlink feat. Brent Faiyz & Shy Grizzly

DeShone Kizer: “DNA,” Kendrick Lamar

Marshon Lattimore: “Juice,” Lil Cray & Sir Chubbie

Malik McDowell: “First Day Out,” Tee Grissly

Takkarist McKinley: “Tell Me When To Go.” E-40

Ryan Ramczyk: “Jump Around,” House of Pain

Haason Reddick: “Sacrifices,” Drake

Cam Robinson: “U Ain’t Never,” Kodak Black

John Ross: “Successful,” Trey Songz feat. Drake

Solomon Thomas: “Upgrade U,” Beyonce

Mitchell Trubisky: “Forever,” Drake

Deshaun Watson: “There He Go,” Kodak Black

Tre’Davious White: “They Ain’t With Me,” YoungBoy Never Broke Again

For those of you keeping score, that’s four for Drake, two for Kodak Black, two for Yo Gotti and two for Future. Of the one-hit wonders on the list, the most interesting is “Jump Around,” by House of Pain, an Irish hip-hop group fronted by Everlast, which released the song in 1992, long before any of these players were born.

In his notes, Hanzus notes that this is the first time in his four years of revealing the list that Kanye is not the chosen song for at least one of the players.

Who is the artist you’re most surprised to see missing? Hit us up on Twitter (@WPGC) with your thoughts