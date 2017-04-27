Here’s the Walk-Up Music for Each Top NFL Draft Pick

The 2017 NFL Draft is here, and so is the pageantry that goes with it. By the end of the weekend, 256 young men will have heard their names called, with dozens more getting the phone call as free agents shortly after the draft ends.
But for a select few, when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reads their name, a song of their choice will be played on location in Philadelphia. According to NFL.com’s Dan Hanzus, here is a complete list of those songs for players who will be sitting in the green room tonight:
Jamal Adams: “Married To The Game,” Future
Jonathan Allen: “Tonight,” John Legend
Chidobe Awuzie: “1er Gaou,,” Magic System
Derek Barnett: “Off The Top,” Yo Gotti
Garett Bolles: “All Above It,” Maino feat. T-Pain
Corey Davis: “High Demand,” Future
Leonard Fournette: “The Art of Hustle,” Yo Gotti
Adoree Jackson: “Can’t Have Everything,” Drake
Kevin King: “Crew,” Goldlink feat. Brent Faiyz & Shy Grizzly
DeShone Kizer: “DNA,” Kendrick Lamar
Marshon Lattimore: “Juice,” Lil Cray & Sir Chubbie
Malik McDowell: “First Day Out,” Tee Grissly
Takkarist McKinley: “Tell Me When To Go.” E-40
Ryan Ramczyk: “Jump Around,” House of Pain
Haason Reddick: “Sacrifices,” Drake
Cam Robinson: “U Ain’t Never,” Kodak Black
John Ross: “Successful,” Trey Songz feat. Drake
Solomon Thomas: “Upgrade U,” Beyonce
Mitchell Trubisky: “Forever,” Drake
Deshaun Watson: “There He Go,” Kodak Black
Tre’Davious White: “They Ain’t With Me,” YoungBoy Never Broke Again
For those of you keeping score, that’s four for Drake, two for Kodak Black, two for Yo Gotti and two for Future. Of the one-hit wonders on the list, the most interesting is “Jump Around,” by House of Pain, an Irish hip-hop group fronted by Everlast, which released the song in 1992, long before any of these players were born.
In his notes, Hanzus notes that this is the first time in his four years of revealing the list that Kanye is not the chosen song for at least one of the players.
