John Legend’s Daughter Luna Loves His TIME 100 Cover

By Hayden Wright

There comes a time when every child of a celebrity has to realize, “My dad is a big deal!” For Luna Legend, daughter of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, that moment happened when John revealed his TIME magazine cover in their living room. Legend was selected as one of the world’s 100 most influential people and he did his best to convey that achievement to his one-year-old.

Related: John Legend Speaks Out Against President Trump

An Instagram video captures the moment when the “All of Me” singer presents the magazine to Luna, who quickly identifies “Dada” in the photo and expresses approval. Instead of playing it cool, she grabs the magazine and triumphantly lifts it into the air.

“Luna likes the new #Time100 cover!” John captioned the photo. Watch the sweet father-daughter moment here:

Luna likes the new #Time100 cover! A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Apr 26, 2017 at 11:08am PDT