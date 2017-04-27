Armed Woman High on PCP Arrested for Trying to Fight Metro Riders

April 27, 2017 9:59 AM
Filed Under: d.c. metro, metro

A woman who was armed with a knife and under the influence of PCP was arrested for reportedly trying to fight people on the Red Line train Wednesday night, according to WUSA9.

The incident occurred on a train headed to Shady Grove.

Officials attempted to arrest the woman once the train got to the White Flint station, she resisted and began fighting officers, police say.

Police were able to get her out onto the platform where she continued to fight.

The woman was carrying a knife and a cigarette containing PCP-laced marijuana, according to police. She is facing charges of assault on a police officer.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live