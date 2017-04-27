Armed Woman High on PCP Arrested for Trying to Fight Metro Riders

A woman who was armed with a knife and under the influence of PCP was arrested for reportedly trying to fight people on the Red Line train Wednesday night, according to WUSA9.

Woman was holding a knife and fighting people in my metro car and we called the police since Cleveland Park pic.twitter.com/L2oqfbCmvG — kyrie irving (@finding_naeemah) April 27, 2017

The incident occurred on a train headed to Shady Grove.

Officials attempted to arrest the woman once the train got to the White Flint station, she resisted and began fighting officers, police say.

Police were able to get her out onto the platform where she continued to fight.

The woman was carrying a knife and a cigarette containing PCP-laced marijuana, according to police. She is facing charges of assault on a police officer.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter