Check out the Cast for Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Biopic (PHOTO)

Bobbi Kristina Brown will have a TV biopic centered around her life debut this summer, according to E!

Did they nail the cast of #BobbyKhristina's biopic, #Roommates!? #demetriamckinney #JoyRivaris #HassanJohnson via: @yourmusicmyworld A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 27, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

The show based on the daughter of Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston will appear on TV One.

The network says the “Bobbi Kristina” biopic will offer s an “intimate look at the highs and lows of parental, familial and romantic love complicated by fame through the eyes of a sensitive, vulnerable young woman.”

Joy Rovaris from “Stuck in the Middle’s” will play t eh role of Bobbi while Nadji Jeter has been cast as her boyfriend Nick Gordon.

Demetria McKinney, formerly of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” will play Whitney while Hassan Johnson, of “The Wire” noteritery will take on the role of Bobby Brown. Vivica A. Fox has been cast as Whitney’s sister-in-law Pat Houston.

