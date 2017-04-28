Check out the Cast for Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Biopic (PHOTO)

April 28, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: bobbi kristina, Bobby Brown, Whitney Houston

Bobbi Kristina Brown will have a TV biopic centered around her life debut this summer, according to E!

The show based on the daughter of Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston will appear on TV One.

The network says the “Bobbi Kristina” biopic will offer s an “intimate look at the highs and lows of parental, familial and romantic love complicated by fame through the eyes of a sensitive, vulnerable young woman.”

Joy Rovaris from “Stuck in the Middle’s” will play t eh role of Bobbi while Nadji Jeter has been cast as her boyfriend Nick Gordon.

Demetria McKinney, formerly of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” will play Whitney while Hassan Johnson, of “The Wire” noteritery will take on the role of Bobby Brown. Vivica A. Fox has been cast as Whitney’s sister-in-law Pat Houston.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live