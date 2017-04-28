LISTEN: Wale Drops New Album ‘Shine’

Wale surprised fans and dropped his new album “Shine” Thursday night, one week earlier than the previously reported release date.
With no further delay .. here is my fifth studio album #SHiNE. I swear I love y'all so much thank you for keeping me at the top . DC MD VA who woulda thought ??? We made it to album five and we lookin sweet as ever ! #MOONZ this one for y'all . Y'all matter more than ever now . The Infinite energy that keeps me goin 🔵🌙 #SHiNE Ps put everybody on tmrw
“Shine” is full of fire features including names like Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, WizKid, Major Lazer, G-Eazy, and Travis Scott.
Wale’s baby daughter, Zyla, is also featured on the album..
Fans have been buzzing for the album since last summer when Wale dropped the first single, “My P.Y.T.” with Sam Sneak.
The buzz grew further when wale dropped “Running Back” with none other than Lil Wayne.
Stream the album below:
