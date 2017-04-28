Police: Man Rapes, Robs Woman in Broad Daylight in Silver Spring

A man has been charged with the rape and robbery of a Silver Spring woman in broad daylight, according to Montgomery County police.

Detectives Charge Suspect with Rape and Robbery https://t.co/ORE1fYjn8z pic.twitter.com/6W6H291FOR — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) April 27, 2017

A woman accuses 33-year-old Antonio Devon Kamara of approaching her as she was walking down Castle Boulevard and talking on her cell phone.

The suspect attempted to talk to the woman and she did not respond. Kamara then grabbed the victim from behind, stole her cell phone, and pushed her into a wooded area.

The victim was screaming for help when the suspect threatened to kill her if she didn’t stay quiet. He then sexually assaulted the woman and stole money from her before running away on foot.

The woman flagged down a local resident and told him she had been raped. When police arrived she gave them a description of the suspect.

An officer saw Kamara walking in the same area the rape offcured. The officer attempted to stop him but Kamara ran away on foot as the officer approached.

Officers were eventually able to chase down Kamara on foot into a wooded area where they arrested him.

Kamara was charged with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, robbery, theft less than $100.00, and kidnapping.

