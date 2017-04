DJ Khaled has released the music video for “I’m the One,” the first single from his upcoming album “Grateful.”

Related: DJ Khaled Announces New Album ‘Grateful’

The track features an impressive line-up: Justin Bieber, Quavo of Migos, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne.

The group hangs out by the pool with some video vixens, but the best part is definitely the cameo from Asahd Khaled, “Executive Producer.”

Related: DJ Khaled Breaks Down Infant Son’s Producer Skills

Follow @WPGC on Twitter