A 15-year-old girl and her two children were found safe after being reported missing Sunday night, police say.

Great news! Shawnetta Payne and her children have been located in good health. Thank you for your assistance! #MissingPersonLocated https://t.co/f4c39ZDvKd — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 1, 2017

Critical Missing: Shawnetta Payne, 15 yoa,last seen in the 2200 Blk of Southern Ave SE,Call 202-727-9099/TEXT 50411//4692 pic.twitter.com/5MNnNgISll — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 1, 2017

Shawnetta Payne was last seen Friday in the 2200 block of Southern Ave. SE and reported missing Sunday.

She was with her two children, according to police.

“Great news! Shawnetta Payne and her children have been located in good health. Thank you for your assistance! #MissingPersonLocated,” D.C. police tweeted.

