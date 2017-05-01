Black Sorority at AU the Target of Racist Message

May 1, 2017 3:22 PM

A racist message targeting a black sorority was discovered on American University campus Monday, reports NBC 4.

Bananas — marked with with the letters “AKA” — hung from strings shaped like nooses in three different places. “AKA” stands for Alpha Kappa Alpha, a historically black college sorority.

An email sent to students Monday reads: “These racist, hateful messages have no place in our community. The safety of our students is paramount.”

The university encourages anyone with information on the incident to call 202-885-2527 or visit the AUPD TIPS website.

