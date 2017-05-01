Chris Rock Coming to MGM National Harbor

May 1, 2017 12:30 PM
Filed Under: Chris Rock

Chris Rock has announced two shows at MGM National Harbor in October.

The two-night stand-up performance marks a stop on his 2017 Total Blackout Tour.

Back in December, the comedian announced his first stand-up world tour in nine years, which will feature “all-new material.”

Fans of the comedian can catch him October 18 and 19 at The Theater at MGM National Harbor.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m. Luckily, RADIO is hooking listeners up with an exclusive presale on Ticketmaster.

The presale runs from Tuesday, May 2, at 10 a.m. to Friday, May 5, at 10 p.m. Just go to Ticketmaster and use the password RADIO.

