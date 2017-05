Jay Z and J. Cole will headline 2017’s Budweiser Made in America Festival.

They’re joined by a long list of names, including Pusha T, DMX, Vic Mensa, Sampha, and more.

Made in America is a huge music festival held every year in Philadelphia.

Landing Jay Z as a headliner is noteworthy, as the rap mogul rarely performs nowadays.

The festival is set for September 2nd and 3rd.

Presale begins today at 2 p.m. eastern time. Grab your tickets here.

