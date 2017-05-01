Steve Aoki and 2 Chainz Team up on ‘Without U’

By Hayden Wright

Steve Aoki’s latest EDM creation “Without U” features vocals from 2 Chainz and support from the Canadian electronic duo DVBBS. Aoki has played the track on the festival circuit but now an official studio cut is available for fans to enjoy.

“Without U” has been a long time in the making — Aoki and 2 Chainz discussed collaborating for years before recording a track called “Wouldn’t be Me Without You” last year. They shortened the title to “Without U” and debuted the track at this year’s Ultra Music Festival. It will be featured feature on Aoki’s upcoming album Kolony.

In addition to his track with former One Directioner Louis Tomlinson, Aoki has an upcoming collaboration with Fifth Harmony’s Laren Jauregui in the works.

Listen to “Without U” here: